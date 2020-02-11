Video Of The World's Largest Firework Going Off (62-Inch Diameter Shell, 2,797 Pounds)

This is a video (including multiple angles) of the current world record holder for largest mortar firework (with a 62-inch shell diameter and weighing 2,797 pounds) going off above Steamboat Springs in Colorado as part of their annual Winter Carnival (previously: this 56-inch 2,200 pound mama jama in the UAE). Some more info while I daydream I was sitting on top of that firework when it reached for the stars:

At 7:56 p.m., fireworks expert Tim Borden successfully captured the world record for the largest single firework when the 2,797-pound behemoth illuminated the crowd during the Night Extravaganza at the annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.

The 62-inch shell was launched from a 26-foot long mortar from atop Howelsen Hill, reaching nearly a mile in the air when it detonated, putting on quite the show.

Admittedly, that thing does look like the Death Star exploding when it finally detonates. And when the sound of the explosion finally reaches the camera afterwards -- my goodness.

