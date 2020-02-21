Valuable Info: How To Lace Your Shoes Into A Pentagram

This is a diagram (UPDATE: added a video for you moving-picture learners) detailing how to lace your shoes into a pentagram (aka star). You will be so edgy with your Doc Martens! Maybe not as edgy as me, but I'm like a stop sign with a hundred sides. Sooooo many edges. Plus I can tell my parents worry about me. "Haha, not for that, son." Well what for then? *dad whispering in your ear* What the hell, dad?! *mom whispering in your other ear* I'm running away.

Keep going for the video tutorial while I insist I wear Velcro shoes because I'm lazy and not because the bunny ear method eludes me.

