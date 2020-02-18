Valuable Info: Fishing Guide Demonstrates How To Remove Fish Hooks From Skin By Sticking Three In His Arm

Note: Video is not for the squeamish.

This is a video of Kevin Newell of Totalfisherman.com (who apparently just went fishing for some humans and caught himself) demonstrating how to properly remove fish hooks from your skin with minimal damage. I'd be lying if I said I watched the whole thing because I got lightheaded as soon as he started sticking the hooks in, but this might be valuable info if you're a regular angler, ever even go fishing, or just play with fish hooks. Me? If my arm ever looked like that I'd just toss myself over the side of the boat and let catch a shark be the last thing I ever do.

