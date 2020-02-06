Valiant Effort: Guy Tries To Save Beer During Earthquake

This is some security cam footage from the beer and wine section of a store in the Cayman Islands when an earthquake hits and one Good Samaritan tries his best to hold all the beer steady. His good intentions aren't good enough though and all those future cold ones (currently room temperature ones) crash to the floor in a flood of sadness. *pouring out a little liquor for all the fallen would-be cold ones* "Hey that's not liquor, that's water." Haha this stuff sucks.

Keep going for the full video while I wonder if the woman in the doorway had just accepted her fate.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees clearly he wasn't cursing enough for this to work.