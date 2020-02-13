Two Mice Wrestling Over Crumb In London Underground Station Wins LUMIX People's Choice Photography Award

Titled 'Subway Squabble', this is the LUMIX People's Choice Award recipient from The Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The shot, captured by photographer Sam Rowley, stars two tiny mice wrestling over a crumb in a London Underground subway station. Awww, vermin. Some more details while I try to fight a coworker for the dessert his mom packed him:

While this might look like a random, lucky shot, it was actually the result of quite a bit of patience. According to Rowley, he visited multiple subway platforms every night for a week hoping to capture the perfect moment. The shot itself captures a scuffle that lasted no more than a split-second before one of the mice scurried away the victor.

"I'm so pleased to win this award. It's been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown," says Rowley. "I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments."

Yeaaaah, I'm pretty sure that's actually just a screencap from an upcoming Disney movie. I mean I'm supposed to believe the London Underground has little anthropomorphic mice wrestling over crumbs, meanwhile the New York City subway has rats bigger than dogs that won't hesitate to take a bite out of your leg if you show any sign of weakness? You see this? *lifting pant leg to reveal scar* I yawned.

