Trust Exercises: Woman Throws Double Bullseye Dart Between Fingers Of Friend

This is a short video of a woman throwing a double bullseye right between the fingers of a trusting/drunk friend. That seems pretty risky. Especially considering she almost missed the board entirely with her first dart. I would have jerked my hand back after that one with a "Oh hell no, William Tell -- you owe me a beer." Also anybody drunk enough to put their hand on a dart board while another person throws should be cut off and sent home because that is textbook impaired judgement.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees miracles do occasionally happen. Way less frequently than bleeding hands though, just so we're clear.