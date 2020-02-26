Train Toilet Plumbing Just A Straight Pipe Down To The Tracks

February 26, 2020

This is an ultra short video of the bathroom aboard a SNCF train in France with a toilet that just empties onto the tracks below via a short pipe. Simple enough. I also like to imagine this is how the toilets on planes are too and I've peed all over the country from 30,000 feet. It's the little things, you know? "Like what else?" Well not my penis, that's for sure.

Keep going for the video (although the gif is really it minus the sound) while I throw out the collection of unusual rocks I've collected on train tracks.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees the world is just one big toilet.

