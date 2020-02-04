The Top Six Most F-Words In Scripted Movies

February 4, 2020

f-words-in-movies.jpg

This is a small bar graph created by Instagrammer statistics_data_facts of the top six scripted movies with the most f-words, "excluding the mockumentary 'Swearnet: The movie', with over 935 mentions of the word." Those are impressive enough numbers individually, but combined that's enough foul language to make a pirate briefly reconsider but ultimately not change his nomenclature. Also, my scripted movie has way more f-words than any of these, it just hasn't been shot yet. "Your script is literally 110 pages of "All work and no play f*ck f*ck f*ck f*ck.'" It's gonna be a blockbuster.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees f-words are just so dynamic.

