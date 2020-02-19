Team Builds Giant Human-Sized Racing Drone, Test With Mannequin In Cockpit

February 19, 2020

This is a video from FliteTest of some guys from the Drone Champions League (DCL), who built a human-sized racing drone out of an F1 car cockpit so it could carry a person. But for now they're just testing it with a mannequin. I know, I know, I would have volunteered too. *shrug* I suppose some people just weren't built for gory, you know? "You mean glory?" A Freudian slip! "LOL." Penis.

Keep going for the video (actually flying begins around 15:30), including several flips and barrel rolls.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees real life pod racing is right around the corner.

