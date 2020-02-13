Sweet, Sweet Justice: Truck Using Turn Lane To Cut In Front Of Traffic Meets Undercover Cop

This is a video from Boulder, Colorado that I wish I witnessed daily in real life of a jerk in a white pickup truck using a left-hand turn lane to speedily cut in front of the line of cars going straight. Unbeknownst to him (but much to my delight!), the very Jeep he cuts in front of him is an undercover cop. No word if he had an excuse why he was driving like such a reckless turd on wheels, but in my mind he accidentally cut his penis off shaving his happy trail so he tossed it in a thimble and was racing to the hospital with the hopes of having it reattached.

Keep going for the video

Thanks to Josh J, who knows what I like, and I like swift justice.