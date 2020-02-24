Sweet Justice: Package Thief Busted On Doorbell Cam In Police Sting

This is a video from Edmonton, Canada of a would-be package thief getting busted in a police sting, as caught by a home's doorbell cam. How the police knew a would-be thief was going to strike is beyond me, but *puts on cool guy trapper hat, adjusts ear flaps* I suspect it took some fine detective work, eh?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Ash, who knows what I like, and I like justice being served, preferably piping hot with a heaping side of UP AGAINST THE WALL, TURD.