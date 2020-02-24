Sweet Justice: Package Thief Busted On Doorbell Cam In Police Sting
This is a video from Edmonton, Canada of a would-be package thief getting busted in a police sting, as caught by a home's doorbell cam. How the police knew a would-be thief was going to strike is beyond me, but *puts on cool guy trapper hat, adjusts ear flaps* I suspect it took some fine detective work, eh?
Keep going for the full video.
Thanks to Ash, who knows what I like, and I like justice being served, preferably piping hot with a heaping side of UP AGAINST THE WALL, TURD.
Read More: awesome now make a compilation video of these, canada, crime doesn't pay, drop it!, freeze!, hoho!, i am into this, illegal, it was probably just the coffee filters i ordered anyways, justice, justice is served, packages, police, porch piracy, stealing things, sweet justice, taking things that aren't yours, womp womp, yes