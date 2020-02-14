Son Builds Lift To Help 89-Year Old Dad Get Into His Tractor

This is a short video from Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville, Kentucky of 89-year old farmer Bill using the tractor-mounted lift his son Bill Jr. built for him after he started having trouble getting into his tractor, but enjoys working the fields so much he didn't want to stop. Wow, talk about a work ethic. And here I am just waiting for the perfect opportunity to fake a workplace injury and live off workman's comp for the rest of my short life.

Keep going for the full video while I practice slipping in the break room.

Thanks to Tracey, who agrees where there's a will, there's a way.