So, We've Come To This: 'Adulting' Iron On Merit Badges

February 4, 2020

adult-merit-badges.jpg

These are the Adulting two-inch iron-on merit badges designed by Winks For Days and available on Amazon as $20 three-packs in categories like achievements, corporate, funny, health, responsibilities, and you go girl. They're like Girl or Boy Scout merit badges but much, much sadder. Also I'm fairly certain paying $20 for a three-pack of iron-on merit badges is probably the least adulting thing you could actually do today.

Keep going for a shot of each individual 3-pack.

adult-merit-badges-1.jpg

adult-merit-badges-2.jpg

adult-merit-badges-3.jpg

adult-merit-badges-4.jpg

adult-merit-badges-5.jpg

adult-merit-badges-6.jpg

adult-merit-badges-7.jpg

adult-merit-badges-8.jpg

adult-merit-badges-9.jpg

Thanks to Joselyn, who agrees it's hard to pat yourself on the back for not burning your house down.

