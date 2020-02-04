So, We've Come To This: 'Adulting' Iron On Merit Badges

These are the Adulting two-inch iron-on merit badges designed by Winks For Days and available on Amazon as $20 three-packs in categories like achievements, corporate, funny, health, responsibilities, and you go girl. They're like Girl or Boy Scout merit badges but much, much sadder. Also I'm fairly certain paying $20 for a three-pack of iron-on merit badges is probably the least adulting thing you could actually do today.

Keep going for a shot of each individual 3-pack.

