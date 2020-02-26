Smoother Than Silk: This Dancer's Unbelievable Glides

February 26, 2020

This is a video of dancer Jav Lm demonstrating his ultra-smooth footwork with a series of unbelievable glides. If I didn't know better I'd swear he was just wearing those Heelys shoes with the wheels in the bottom. And I don't know better, so that's exactly what I'm accusing Jay of. Nice try, bro, but they're called the laws of physics and we have to obey them.

Keep going for the full performance.

Thanks to Nicholas H, who tried to tell me he could out-detachable thumb trick me. Those are fighting works.

