Smoother Than Silk: This Dancer's Unbelievable Glides

This is a video of dancer Jav Lm demonstrating his ultra-smooth footwork with a series of unbelievable glides. If I didn't know better I'd swear he was just wearing those Heelys shoes with the wheels in the bottom. And I don't know better, so that's exactly what I'm accusing Jay of. Nice try, bro, but they're called the laws of physics and we have to obey them.

Keep going for the full performance.

