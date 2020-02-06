Sequino, A Clock That Constantly Rewrites The Time In Brushed Sequins

This is a video demonstration of the Sequino, a clock that rewrites the time over and over again by brushing the sequins up and down on an cylindrical base. It's a pretty fun piece of engineering as far as novelty clocks go, although when it has to rewrite the whole time instead of just changing the last digit or two it looks like the process takes longer than the time would be accurate (I sped the gif up even faster than the already 3X video). Still, make the flipped sequins reveal a million little Nicolas Cage faces with a background of rainbows and I'm sure you've got a product of the year on your hands. On my hands? "Is that blood?" Gotta go!

