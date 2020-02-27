Scowling Baby Fresh Out Of Womb Becomes Instant Meme

This is a shot captured by Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann of baby Isabela freshly C-sectioned from her mother scowling at the doctor for bringing her into this cold, bright world from her life of warm, dark comfort. Man, I could really go for some warm, dark comfort right about now. And for the past 28 years if we're being completely honest. Still, Isabela here looks like you just told my Uncle Louis he can't bring glass beer bottles into the pool area.

