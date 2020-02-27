Scientists Track Birds Flying Through Cloud Of Helium Bubbles To Study Their Aerodynamics

This is a video of an owl and hawk flying through a cloud of ~20,000 trackable helium bubbles (I actually counted far fewer) to help scientists better understand the aerodynamics of the birds' flight, and how they're able to create lift and reduce drag while gliding. The scientists hope this better understanding may help improve the efficiency of small gliding aircraft, but I've really got my fingers crossed for $80 airfares to Hawaii.

Keep going for the video while I track birds the old fashioned way: with my binoculars. *pointing to tree* Right there, they're boning!

