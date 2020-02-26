Scientists Discover First Multicellular Organism That Doesn't Require Oxygen To Survive

Seen here looking suspiciously like the contents of a wadded up Kleenex, the multicellular parasite Henneguya salminicola awaits some salmon to infect and cause "milky flesh" disease. Scientists believe H. salminicola is the first known multicellular animal that doesn't require oxygen to survive, possibly leeching all the energy it needs from its host. God, I know some people like that. They just suck the energy right out of you.

H. salminicola is a fairly common parasite, causing "milky flesh" or "tapioca" disease in salmon, according to a guide published by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. "Milky flesh" disease results in unsightly cysts on the salmon's flesh but is generally harmless to humans and the fish itself.

Researchers found that over the course of its evolutionary process, the animal has been able to survive by eliminating so many of the traits associated with multicellular species. H. salminicola is a fairly common parasite, causing "milky flesh" or "tapioca" disease in salmon, which results in unsightly but harmless cysts on the salmon's flesh. "They have lost their tissue, their nerve cells, their muscles, everything," Dorothée Huchon, an evolutionary biologist at Israel's Tel Aviv University and study co-author, told Live Science. "And now we find they have lost their ability to breathe."

