Science!: Floating An Iron Anvil In A Tub Of Liquid Mercury

February 14, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Cody'sLab (heck yeah, let me grab my white coat and goggles and I'll be right over) floating a 110-pound iron anvil in a tub of liquid mercury. Obviously, the anvil floats in the mercury because mercury has a density almost twice that of iron (13.69 g/cm³ and 7.87 g/cm³, respectively). It's still crazy to watch though. And some would argue even crazier to drink, but that didn't stop me from scooping a cupful. "Isn't mercury poisonous?" Only to people afraid of superpowers. "What you got?" *tries to take sip, spills down front of shirt* Only blurred vision and loss of coordination so far.

Keep going for the whole experiment, complete with just how much the mercury deadens the sound of a hammer on the anvil at 2:45, and some sweet slow-motion footage at the end.

Thanks to again to hairless, who agrees chemistry is cool. Yeah it is *winking* especially the stuff between you and me.

Truck Attempts To Drive Under Flooded Underpass

Previous Story

Finally, The Original 3D Dancing Baby Video Rendered At 1080p, 60FPS

Next Story
Read More: chemistry, elements, experimenting, floating, heck yeah scoop me another cupful i think something is happening, liquid, metal, neato, science, smack it with a hammer!, video, we all float down here, weird things to watch, well how about that, you are my density
Previous Post
Next Post