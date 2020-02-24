Say What Now?: Finland Hosts First Heavy Metal Knitting Championship

This is a video from the very first Heavy Metal Knitting Championship, held in Joensuu, Finland last summer. From what I could gather, it involves a person knitting to the beat of a backing heavy metal band, although, FULL DISCLOSURE: I honestly have no clue what's going on. What I do know is I could have won this competition easy-peasy, because if there's one thing my competitive air guitar career has taught me I'm good at, it's bribing county fair judges with sexual favors.

Keep going for the video, complete with people trying to describe what heavy metal knitting is.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you don't start attacking the band with your knitting needles, can you even call yourself metal?