Real Products That Exist: Plastic Raptor Claw Meat Shredders
Because there's a market for everything apparently, these are the $13 Raptor Rippers, durable plastic meat shredders that kinda look like raptor claws. Close enough I guess? Personally I'm holding out for Wolverine claw meat shredders, but that's just me and I know how to entertain guests at a barbecue. *shredding meat* "Uuuuuh, GW -- is that a human thigh?" Why do you ask? "The koi tattoo?" PARTY'S OVER FOLKS, EVERYONE OUT.
Keep going for a few more shots.
Thanks to KEB, who agrees it's weird we're still perpetuating the myth velociraptors weren't knee-high clawed chickens.
Read More: claws, cooking, different strokes for different folks, dinos, dinosaurs, eating things, food, heck if i know, meat, meat's no treat for those you eat, novelty kitchen products, raptors, real products that exist, sure why not, things that look like other things, you not cooking -- yeah i do