Real Products That Exist: Giant Wearable Ring Pop Shaped Shot Glasses

February 19, 2020

ring-pop-shot-glasses-1.jpg

Because what would a bachelorette party be without little penis shaped everythings Ring Pop shaped shot glasses, these are the 'candy bling ring' shot glasses made by BigMouth Inc. and available on Amazon ($13 for a 3-pack). As you can see, the glasses are equally suited for crystal meth, have a 1.5-ounce capacity, and can be worn or stood up on their ring bases. And speaking of being stood up-- my roommate's date didn't show for the second time in a week. "That sucks." I almost feel bad about catfishing him but he needs to learn to do the dishes.

Keep going for a few more shots.

ring-pop-shot-glasses-2.jpg

ring-pop-shot-glasses-3.jpg

ring-pop-shot-glasses-4.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, for reminding me I've never actually been to a bachelor or bachelorette party, true story.

Previous Post
Next Post