Real Products That Exist: Giant Wearable Ring Pop Shaped Shot Glasses
Because what would a bachelorette party be without
little penis shaped everythings Ring Pop shaped shot glasses, these are the 'candy bling ring' shot glasses made by BigMouth Inc. and available on Amazon ($13 for a 3-pack). As you can see, the glasses are equally suited for crystal meth, have a 1.5-ounce capacity, and can be worn or stood up on their ring bases. And speaking of being stood up-- my roommate's date didn't show for the second time in a week. "That sucks." I almost feel bad about catfishing him but he needs to learn to do the dishes.
Keep going for a few more shots.
Thanks to Allyson S, for reminding me I've never actually been to a bachelor or bachelorette party, true story.
