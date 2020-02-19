Real Products That Exist: Giant Wearable Ring Pop Shaped Shot Glasses

Because what would a bachelorette party be without little penis shaped everythings Ring Pop shaped shot glasses, these are the 'candy bling ring' shot glasses made by BigMouth Inc. and available on Amazon ($13 for a 3-pack). As you can see, the glasses are equally suited for crystal meth, have a 1.5-ounce capacity, and can be worn or stood up on their ring bases. And speaking of being stood up-- my roommate's date didn't show for the second time in a week. "That sucks." I almost feel bad about catfishing him but he needs to learn to do the dishes.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Allyson S, for reminding me I've never actually been to a bachelor or bachelorette party, true story.