Problem Solving: Swinging Kid On Playground For Fourth Story Apartment

This is a short video from Belgorod, Russia of someone swinging their kid (Wait -- is that a kid? Seems large) on a playground swing from their fourth floor apartment with a very long cord. Why? I'm not sure -- maybe it's too cold outside and they don't have a heavy coat. Or maybe they have trouble walking. Or maybe-- "It's Russia, GW, no need to try to explain." Oh thank God, I felt like I was grasping at-- "Penises." Slippery lil devils.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees they should have automated the swing by attaching the rope to a ceiling fan or something.