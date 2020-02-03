Police In England Seek Help Locating The One Ring's Owner

Police in North Yorkshire, England recently requested the aid of Facebook users to help identify the owner of a ring that was stolen in York, leading me to believe the members of the New Yorkshire Police Department aren't big Lord Of The Rings fans, or the world's worst detectives. God, just walk it back into Mordor.

Thousands of people soon responded with gifs and memes referencing the famous fantasy novel and film series.

The force replied: "We obviously need to brush up on our movie knowledge." The ring, which features the Elven lettering seen in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, was found with property stolen from a house in York, last February. Facebook users responded telling police they needed to follow in the footsteps of Frodo Baggins and destroy the ring. "The ring was made in the fires of Mount Doom, only there can it be unmade," one Facebook user said.

LOLOL. Because if there's one thing you can count on when asking Facebook for help, it's not actually receiving that help. I remember the last time I made a post requesting a little help on Facebook I wound up in the can. "You were trying to hire a hitman." So....? "LinkedIn, dummy." Gah, what was I thinking?!

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he makes the Eye Of Sauron look like puppy dog eyes begging for a treat.