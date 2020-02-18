Photo Of Squirrel Appearing To Lovingly Hug And Smell Flower

This is a shot captured by Dutch photographer Dick van Duijn in Vienna, Austria of a squirrel appearing to tenderly hug and smell a flower. Is it really? I have no clue. Is a squirrel's sense of smell even that good? "How else do you think they find their nuts?" I don't know, the same way I find mine? "Asking two friends to lift your penis out of the way?" I like you, I really do.

It even gave it a hug, it seems like. That capture by Dick while the squirrel closed its eyes is absolutely priceless. Interestingly, Dick visited Vienna to shoot [photograph, not eventually make stew with] and observe ground squirrels, so only half a coincidence there.

"On the first day we observed them and how they behaved," Van Duijn explains. He continues, "On the second day, we photographed the squirrels the entire day. It was in the evening, just before sunset, when the light becomes soft and nice that one of the many ground squirrels walked towards the yellow flower and began to hold it and sniff it."

You know, this squirrel is the perfect reminder that it's the little things in life that make it so beautiful, and we should all take time to stop and smell the roses, or, in the case of this squirrel, whatever the hell this kind of flower is. "It's a daisy." Wait -- like 'FAKE!!!! This is a complete photoshop job. You can tell its a fake because the shadows are all wrong. This is exactly like that scene in the movie Never Back Down where Max tries to make his prom date a corsage out of fresh flowers but gets impaled by a deer' daisy?! "No like the flower." I suppose that does make more sense.

