Personal X-Files: Gillian Anderson Does ASMR Video

February 12, 2020

gillian-anderson-asmr.jpg

This is a video from Netflix of Gillian Anderson doing some ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response, read: "braingasm audio tricks") to promote her new British comedy show Sex Education. I don't know about you, but I feel educated. Granted I'm not sure what exactly I learned, but if it was I'll have to try hiding a boner for the entirety of our morning staff meeting, mission accomplished. "Haha -- staff meeting." LOL.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees there's nothing like listening to a good ASMR video with your earphones in the bathtub with a glass of wine and some aromatherapy candles.

