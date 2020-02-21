Guy Sings The Entire Chorus And Orchestra For 'Duel Of The Fates' From Star Wars: A Phantom Menace Darth Maul Battle

This is a video of Youtuber and musician Matthew Van Ness multi-tracking his voice to sing the entirety of the chorus AND all the orchestral parts (with some pitch shift for the high highs and low lows of some instruments) for John Williams's 'Duel Of The Fates', first heard during the Qui-Gon Jinn & Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Maul battle in Star Wars: A Phantom Menace. You know, no matter how you feel about the merits of the Star Wars prequels, there's no denying that John Williams still brought it, proving that, at least to some degree, turds can in fact be polished.

Keep going for the video as well as the original and fight scene for reference.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees everyone should have a time consuming hobby.