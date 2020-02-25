Okaaaay: Scenes From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mashed Up With The Audio From Baby Driver

This is 'Baby Driver: The Phantom Menace Edition,' a video of scenes from Star Wars: The Phantom menace mashed up with audio from Baby Driver. And, in what is perhaps a very first here on Geekologie, I've actually seen both movies involved. *cell phone ringing* Hey baby what's up? *listening* Ah-- I see. You are one smart cookie, you know that? Can I get a little nibble? Can I get-- hello? Hello? *tosses phone on desk* So apparently I've seen Drive and not Baby Driver.

