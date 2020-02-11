Okaaaaay: Scoring A Strike In Excavator Bowling

Presumably because what else is there to do wherever this is, this is a video of an excavator operator using two people sitting on a bench mounted to what appears to be an overturned car hood to bowl a ten traffic cone strike. I'll be honest, I did not know this is what excavator bowling was. Is excavator bowling different depending on what part of the middle of nowhere you're from? Also the video title calls this a strike, although at least four of those cones didn't fall down. "Like Weebles." You know, every day you say something that makes me fall in love with you just a little bit more. "Awwww, GW." And at least a dozen that make me hate you. *sliding paper across desk* I want a divorce. "This is your D&D character sheet." And it's the last time you'll be seeing this sex maniac Druid. "I thought you died last campaign trying to bone a volcano." Oh yeah, because somebody's sexy rogue stole my condom of burning protection while I was sleeping by the campfire after they said they'd keep watch. God I hate you. "I hate you more!" *kissing passionately* Let's renew our vows and get matching tats.

Keep going for the whole video, but you aren't missing much from the gif.

Thanks to DT, who agrees you should score bonus points if your ball catches mad air.