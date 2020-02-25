Oh Wow: A Stop Action Short Made With 600 Pancakes

February 25, 2020

This is 'Max's Journey to the Moon', a stop-action short shot by directors Tom Wrigglesworth & Matt Robinson to celebrate Shrove Tuesday today. The entire shoot took 600 carefully crafted pancakes in total. Now that is a lot of precision batter pouring. Maybe not as precise as I can pour batter to form shapes and characters, but who's your favorite superhero? I'm kidding, you're getting an oval with blueberries in it.

Keep going for the video while I commit to giving up caring for Lent.

Thanks to Carolyn J, for reminding me I've had pancakes for breakfast two weekends in a row. Before that it's been probably six years since I've had any.

Okaaaay: Scenes From Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mashed Up With The Audio From Baby Driver

Previous Story

Footage Of New York City From 1911 Restored With 4K Resolution, 60FPS Using Neural Networks

Next Story
Read More: blueberries, butter, celebrating things, eating things, food, heck yeah i'll take a stack of flapjacks, impressive, pancakes, pancakes are cool and all but my need for syrup demands waffles, pineapple, short, stop motion, syrup, to infinity and beyond!, video, whipped cream
Previous Post
Next Post