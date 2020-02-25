Oh Wow: A Stop Action Short Made With 600 Pancakes

This is 'Max's Journey to the Moon', a stop-action short shot by directors Tom Wrigglesworth & Matt Robinson to celebrate Shrove Tuesday today. The entire shoot took 600 carefully crafted pancakes in total. Now that is a lot of precision batter pouring. Maybe not as precise as I can pour batter to form shapes and characters, but who's your favorite superhero? I'm kidding, you're getting an oval with blueberries in it.

Keep going for the video while I commit to giving up caring for Lent.

Thanks to Carolyn J, for reminding me I've had pancakes for breakfast two weekends in a row. Before that it's been probably six years since I've had any.