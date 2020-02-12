Oh, Internet: The Princess Bride's Inigo Montoya Edited To Perform Eminem's 'My Name Is'

Because the internet, like a clothes dryer set on auto-detect with a broken sensor, never stops spinning, this is a series of clips from The Princess Bride edited together by Ariel Avissar so Inigo Montoya and a few of the other characters perform a bit of Eminem's 1999 banger 'My Name Is'. There's really not much more to say besides I'm going to be singing this for the rest of the day, much to the potentially being stabbed by coworkers. *lifting shirt to reveal scars* Wouldn't be the first time I've gotten a song stuck in their heads! "Jesus, GW, some of those look fresh." Rebecca Black's 'Friday', every Friday.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to me, for being unashamedly willing to admit I really do listen to 'Friday' at least twice right when I wake up on Fridays to set the tone for the day.