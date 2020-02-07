Now I'll Never Get To Go: Short Circuiting Traffic Light Turns Green To Red Instantaneously

This is a short dashcam video from of a person trying to make a left at a traffic light that never gives them the chance, allegedly due to a short circuit. Is that really what's happening though? Maybe its sensors are just off, because it appears to work fine the third time, although we never actually get to see if this person made their turn and they could still be sitting there for all we know. I bet they are as a matter of fact -- prove me wrong. Of course I don't actually believe that, I just like arguing about nothing. "Oh my God, it's so f***ing annoying." My girlfriend ladies and gentlemen! "Just get struck by lightning already." Wait, what?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees you just need to get your ass out in the intersection when the light is yellow.