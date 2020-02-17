Never Give Up: Moth In Lizard's Mouth Takes Off With Lizard Hanging On

Because sometimes the circle of life is actually a parabola, this is an ultra-short video (I know, I wish it were longer too) of an anole that caught a moth, but the moth isn't giving up and takes off with the anole in tow. Man, I can't help but wonder just how this story ended. It's going to haunt me. At least until I find a magic lamp and piss away my first wish finding out. "You're a poor decision maker, GW." Oh man *using Sharpie to write PIN on back of debit card so I don't have to remember it* that's a fact.

Keep going for the video of Godzilla vs Mothra while I make a new NEVER GIVE UP inspirational poster.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees this story likely ended with a bird being served its appetizer and entree simultaneously.