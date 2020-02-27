My My!: If The Whole Star Trek The Next Generation Cast Wore The Same Top As Deanna Troi

February 27, 2020

star-trek-tng-deanna-troi-tops.jpg

In both 'Engage' and 'Make it so' news, this is a Star Trek: The Next Generation cast photo Photoshopped by Kindra T imagining the rest of the Enterprise crew wearing the same low-cut top as Counselor Troi. And, I think everyone here will agree with me when I say if the crew had actually worn the same top as Deanna the world would have run out of boners by season six.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees Deanna's asymmetrical teal top was really where it was it.

