MIT Develops RFID 'Smart' Diapers That Send A Signal When Wet

Seen here looking more like a wireless baby fart communication system, researchers at MIT have developed 'smart' diapers, regular diapers with an RFID tag inside that sends a wireless signal whenever the diaper is wet. Alternatively, just listen for my cry. Some more info while I have flashbacks of sitting in the same wet diaper for two days. "Road trip?" Just a really lazy weekend.

The wetness "sensor" is actually a type of hydrogel that's commonly found in diapers to absorb liquid. As the hydrogel gets wet, it swells and its conductivity increases, triggering the RFID tag. The RFID tags are printed as stickers for around 2 cents each

That's cool. You know, I can still remember the first time I ever changed a diaper. Get it? "Because you can see the future!" It's 2024 and from the look of things I'm none too happy about it.

Thanks again to Jeffrey S, who agrees the future of peeing your pants is now.