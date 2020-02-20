McDonald's Releasing Quarter-Pounder Ingredient Candles

Hot on the fingertips of that backhand from Burger King (or did the King hit himself?) this is the Quarter Pounder Scented Candle Pack available soon from the McDonald's online retail goods store Golden Arches Unlimited. The six piece set includes bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef flavored candles (approximate burn time: 25-hours), and McDonald's recommends burning them all simultaneously for max quarter-pounderness. Now I'm not saying these are a no-brainer for setting the mood for a night of romance, but I am saying all you need are the cheese and onion ones and you'll be boning before you can say hold the pickle.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Joselyn, who agrees Taco Bell needs to hurry up and jump on this ingredient candle bandwagon while I can still smell.