Man Pulling 99 Smartphones In Red Wagon Creates Traffic Jams In Google Maps

This is a 'Google Maps Hack' by Simon Weckert, in which he pulled a red wagon filled with 99 smartphones through the streets of Berlin and created virtual traffic jams on the streets, because Google interpreted the data as 99 drivers in very close proximity. Stupid Google, you got duped! Mapquest would have spotted that prank from a mile away. Per Simon:

99 smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.

So how did Simon come across 99 smartphones in the first place? Is he rich? Or -- HEY THAT'S MY PHONE. Because we could rob him then use all the phones we just stole to clear the streets for our getaway station wagon! "You're a genius, GW!" Thank you. "I was being facetious." No, you were being a jerk and *pulling nunchucks out of JanSport* now you're going to pay.

Keep going for the video.