Man Creates Prosthetic Arm Attachment He Can Plug Into A Synthesizer, Control Music With His Mind

This is a video of psychology professor and DJ Bertolt Meyer discussing and demonstrating the prosthetic arm attachment he created that allows him to plug directly into a synthesizer and control music using the same electrical impulses he would regularly use to mind-control his bionic hand. Some more info while I run to the bathroom and try not to pee on my hands again:

Together with Chrisi from KOMA Elektronik and my husband Daniel, I am in the process of building a device (the "SynLimb") that attaches to my arm prosthesis instead of the prosthetic hand. The SynLimb converts the electrode signals that my prosthesis picks up from my residual limb into control voltages (CV) for controlling my modular synthesizer. The SynLimb thus allows me to plug my prosthesis directly into my snythesizer so that I can control its parameters with the signals from my body that normally control the hand. For me, this feels like controlling the synth with my thoughts. I show the prototype(s), explain how we put it together and how it works, and do a little demo.

Mind-controlling music -- that sounds handy, especially for a DJ. Or me on a long road trip when I forgot to call shotgun and the person who did has shit taste in music and it's either change the song with my mind or risk rolling out of the car at 65MPH WHICH I'VE DONE BEFORE when the Baja Men's 'Who Let The Dogs Out' was big. Don't get me wrong it's a total banger, just not six times in a row when you're still fourteen hours from Daytona Beach.

