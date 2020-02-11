Lunatic Returns Canned Corn Kernels To Cobs To Determine Approximately How Many Cobs Are In A Can

February 11, 2020

This is a video of Youtuber Curiosityandbeyond (I'd argue this has gone waaaaaay beyond curiosity) returning the corn kernels from a Russian can of Heinz sweet corn to existing cobs to determine approximately how many cobs worth of corn are in a can. The result? SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER: two. Granted I'm not sure how this compares to the cans of corn I buy because I don't get the Heinz cans from Russia, but valuable information nonetheless, and I can't wait to spread this knowledge at happy hour on Friday where everyone will be convinced I'm the world's most interesting man, or wish I'd already been eighty-sixed, which I have been, but *setting empty bottle on bar* this bartender is new and doesn't-- "Hey aren't you the guy who peed in the pool table?" Gotta go!

Keep going for the video while I wonder if the internet could get any more internetty.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees it's comforting to know there are still people out there doing the Lord's work.

