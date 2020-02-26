It Happens: Reporter Accidentally Gives Report With Filter Generator Activated

February 26, 2020

weather-report-with-filter-generator.jpg

This is a video of WLOS ABC News 13 reporter Justin Hinton giving a Facebook Live weather report about the recent snowfall in North Carolina while unknowingly having the "Mystery Mask" filter activated. Per Justin himself while I wonder what the hell a mystery mask filter is and why it exists in the first place. DAMMIT KIDS, OFF MY LAWN:

Backstory: Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn't elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away. 😂😂 I didn't realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces. My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go. If you can't laugh at yourself, what's the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!

*shrug* It happens. I mean not to me because I don't make Facebook videos because I quit Facebook years ago but-- "I can see you on it right now." You know looking over someone's shoulder is an invasion of privacy. "No it's not." *flushing* Well it is in a bathroom stall.

Keep going for the full report.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees this would actually make the news much more watchable.

