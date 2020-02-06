Limited Edition Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth Privacy Pods

February 6, 2020

bill-and-ted-phone-booth-1.jpg

This is the $8,500 *spit-takes chocolate milk I'd been blowing bubbles in* Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth available from manufacturer of workplace privacy phone pods Cubicall. The officially licensed booths are soundproof and include an actual payphone that was retrofitted for VOIP (and landline) calls, and umbrella antennae. Now I know what you're thinking, and I 100% agree -- if I'm paying $8,500 for a phone booth it better time travel. "That's not what I was thinking." OH. Yes, plenty of room for sex, but I wouldn't do anything larger than a foursome unless you're all clowns.

Keep going for a few more shots.

bill-and-ted-phone-booth-2.jpg

bill-and-ted-phone-booth-3.jpg

bill-and-ted-phone-booth-4.jpg

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if you need to take a call in private either clear out a restroom or take it in your car like a normal person.

