Limited Edition Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth Privacy Pods

This is the $8,500 *spit-takes chocolate milk I'd been blowing bubbles in* Bill & Ted's Excellent Phone Booth available from manufacturer of workplace privacy phone pods Cubicall. The officially licensed booths are soundproof and include an actual payphone that was retrofitted for VOIP (and landline) calls, and umbrella antennae. Now I know what you're thinking, and I 100% agree -- if I'm paying $8,500 for a phone booth it better time travel. "That's not what I was thinking." OH. Yes, plenty of room for sex, but I wouldn't do anything larger than a foursome unless you're all clowns.

Keep going for a few more shots.

