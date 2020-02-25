Like Printing Money: An Animatronic Baby Yoda Toy

In other toy news, this is The Child Animatronic Edition by Hasbro, a $60 animatronic baby Yoda toy with over 25 sound and motion combinations (just Google for places to buy, although I did take the below product description from Gamestop). Some more info while I start manufacturing bootlegs to sell to desperate parents as Christmas nears and they haven't been able to procure one yet:

Touching the top of The Child Animatronic Edition's head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure's head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close.

FORCE ACTIVATION: Boys and girls ages 4 and up will love patting The Child Animatronic Edition's head 3 times for Force activation, in which the animatronic toy will raise its arm, close its eyes, and sigh, as if using the Force FORCE NAP: Pretending to channel the Force takes a whole lot of energy and requires a lot of rest. Lay The Child toy down and it will close its eyes and take a "Force nap"

I'm genuinely surprised Disney didn't anticipate the baby Yoda craze and have all this merchandise ready when The Mandalorian was released. That was some piss-poor planning. I mean they were selling plushy Porgies before The Last Jedi was even released, and who cares about those things? "Porgs, not Porgies." You are such a nerd. "For knowing Star Wars?" No, for correcting me in front of my kid. "But I'm the only one here." *wink*

Keep going for a commercial and some hands-on footage from the New York City Toy Fair.

Thanks to Josh J and my friend becca b, who both have the same first and last initials -- what are the odds?! "Pretty good." Dammit, nerd.