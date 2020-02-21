Learning By Looking: Every State's Favorite And Least Favorite Other State

These are two maps of the United States created by chart-a-day maker Matt Shirley based on asking his 334,000 Instagram followers to vote which state their home state likes and dislikes the most. Is it an accurate representation? Probably not. Is it close enough? Of course, it's not like the US is known for accurate voting systems. Also I like how New Jersey doesn't have a favorite other state, and hates everyone. I am very much like New Jersey in that regard and only that regard.

Thanks to Carmen and Allyson S, who agree the best state of all is a positive state of mind. *watches dumpster fire spread to building* This is going to turn out great!

