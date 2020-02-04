Jenga Game Where Some Blocks Have Jello Shots

February 4, 2020

jello-shot-jenga-1.jpg

This is the $69 (aw yeah) Little Tipsy Jello Shot Tower created by Stone Point Woodworking. It plays like a regular game of Jenga except 15 of the 54 blocks have indentations where you place 1-ounce jello shots (the set includes 25 reusable cups) that have to be taken by whoever pulls the block. That's fun. Plus whoever hosted the party gets to clean up the blocks AND puke later, so double fun. "WHO PEED IN MY LINEN CLOSET?" Gotta go!

Keep going for a closeup.

jello-shot-jenga-2.jpg

Thanks to Dip, who agrees getting drunk almost entirely on Jell-O shots never ends well.

Man Pulling 99 Smartphones In Red Wagon Creates Traffic Jams In Google Maps

Previous Story

The Top Six Most F-Words In Scripted Movies

Next Story
Read More: alcohol, booze, count me in, do you want to play a game?, drinking games, games, having a great time followed by an inevitable terrible time, i'm ready, i've already got the jell-o shots cooling in the fridge we'll play on our lunch break, jenga, modifying the rules, sure why not, wood
Previous Post
Next Post