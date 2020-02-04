Jenga Game Where Some Blocks Have Jello Shots

This is the $69 (aw yeah) Little Tipsy Jello Shot Tower created by Stone Point Woodworking. It plays like a regular game of Jenga except 15 of the 54 blocks have indentations where you place 1-ounce jello shots (the set includes 25 reusable cups) that have to be taken by whoever pulls the block. That's fun. Plus whoever hosted the party gets to clean up the blocks AND puke later, so double fun. "WHO PEED IN MY LINEN CLOSET?" Gotta go!

Keep going for a closeup.

