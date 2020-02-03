Interesting: A Vase Surrounded By 15 Razor Sharp Blades

This is the 'sculptural knife vase' constructed by 'machinist sculptor' Christopher Bathgate. It's an approximately 8" x 4" x 4" milled metal vase surrounded by 15 razor sharp stainless steel blades. Christopher actually wrote at length about the inspiration, design and construction of the vase on his blog HERE (with the inclusion of some build videos), which is worth a read if you're into this sort of thing. I thought one of the more interesting aspects of the vase is that each blade has a T-shaped spine on the back that slides into a matching slot on the vase body, and the blades are held in place via three setscrews opposite each blade, accessed with an allen wrench through holes covered by the decorative gold nipples. Very clever. Still, in the event of an earthquake this is not the vase you want to try to catch falling off the fireplace mantle.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video (plus a bonus one of the blade attachment).

Thanks to Andrew L, who agrees this is not a vase that breaks, this is a vase that breaks you.