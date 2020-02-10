Impressively Synchronized Japanese 'Fake Mirror' Performance

February 10, 2020

This is a video of a fake mirror act from Japan starring a gymnast perfectly in sync with her live action mirrored reflections. That must have taken some practice. Way more practice than I'd be willing to participate in, just so we're clear. "You must be great on a team, GW." I really am. *pegs own teammate in back of head with dodge ball* Out of the way, fartbox!

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees actually mirrors would have been way easier.

