If Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures Had An Anime Intro

February 5, 2020

This is a video edited by Youtuber Cobb T imagining the Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures cartoon with an anime style intro using 'Hologram', the same song from the second opening of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. I thought that just how old people order their steak for dinner at 4PM *putting on cool guy chef hat* it was really well done. "Take that off." No way me and this rat are about to cook.

Keep going for this opening, as well as another one someone else made for the prequel trilogy because it was recommended to me after watching this one and I copy and pasted that code so hard my screen flickered.

Thanks to Pyrat Hero, who agrees you should try to start every morning with the vigor of an anime intro to really get the blood flowing and set the tone for your day.

1895 Train Footage Upscaled To 4K 60FPS Using Neural Networks

Previous Story

Watching A Dam Release Valve Spew 20,000 Liters (~5,300 Gallons) Of Water Per Second

Next Story
Read More: action packed, cartoon, characters, disney, editing things, everybody needs a hobby, intro, opening, reimagining things, shows, slick fades bro, star wars, sure why not, video, watching things, well that was fun
Previous Post
Next Post