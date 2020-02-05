If Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures Had An Anime Intro

This is a video edited by Youtuber Cobb T imagining the Star Wars Galaxy Of Adventures cartoon with an anime style intro using 'Hologram', the same song from the second opening of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. I thought that just how old people order their steak for dinner at 4PM *putting on cool guy chef hat* it was really well done. "Take that off." No way me and this rat are about to cook.

Keep going for this opening, as well as another one someone else made for the prequel trilogy because it was recommended to me after watching this one and I copy and pasted that code so hard my screen flickered.

Thanks to Pyrat Hero, who agrees you should try to start every morning with the vigor of an anime intro to really get the blood flowing and set the tone for your day.