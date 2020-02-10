Ice In The Hole!: The Sound Of A 9-Inch Piece Of Ice Dropped Down A 450-Foot Hole In Antarctica

February 10, 2020

This is a video of a 9-inch ice slab being dropped down a 450-foot borehole in Antarctica. The sounds it makes is pretty incredible. And if this all sounds(!) a bit familiar you may recall this other video of a piece of ice being dropped down a 90-meter (~295-foot) hole back in 2018. The holes are getting deeper! Also I can't help but feel sorry for the poor Antarctic Mole Person that was at the bottom of that hole staring up. "Sweet, a chimney!" I imagine them thinking immediately before getting brained by a 9-inch ice core.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees that, given a hole, somebody is going to throw something down it.

