Ice In The Hole!: The Sound Of A 9-Inch Piece Of Ice Dropped Down A 450-Foot Hole In Antarctica

This is a video of a 9-inch ice slab being dropped down a 450-foot borehole in Antarctica. The sounds it makes is pretty incredible. And if this all sounds(!) a bit familiar you may recall this other video of a piece of ice being dropped down a 90-meter (~295-foot) hole back in 2018. The holes are getting deeper! Also I can't help but feel sorry for the poor Antarctic Mole Person that was at the bottom of that hole staring up. "Sweet, a chimney!" I imagine them thinking immediately before getting brained by a 9-inch ice core.

Keep going for the video.

What does a 9 inch ice core sound like when dropped down a 450 foot hole? Like this! Credit to @peter_neff for the idea and @Scripps_Polar, @sciencejenna, @GeosciencesPU, @US_IceDrilling, and @paleosurface for the execution! pic.twitter.com/pW7LxKdbUB — John Andrew Higgins (@blueicehiggins) February 7, 2020

