I Am Into This: A Tour Of A Chinese Trade Show For Firework Manufacturing Equipment

This is a video from Liuyang ("the fireworks capital of China") of a trade show where various companies are demonstrating their firework manufacturing equipment. From snap-n-pop machines to mortar-wrappers, they've got it all. And I want it all. Could you imagine actually owning your own firework making equipment? That's when you know you've really made it. I used to think it was owning a luxury sports car, but I was young and foolish back then. "You were so stupid." A real idiot. "The dumbest, ugliest turd on the planet." Alright that's enough. "Still are too." Okay we have to fight now.

Keep going for the video, which is probably much more interesting to those of us who already love pyromancy. "Trying to tell the future using fire?" Is that what that means?

Thanks to Black Cat (like the fireworks company, I get it!), who agrees if an occasion doesn't warrant some fireworks, it isn't worth celebrating.