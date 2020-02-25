Hot Wheels Releasing $400 1:10 Scale R/C Cybertruck (Plus $20 1:64 Scale)

Hot Wheels has announced it will be releasing a 1:10 scale Tesla Cybertruck R/C car later this year for $400. It will also be releasing a 1:64 scale version (still radio controlled) that fits on its regular orange car tracks for $20. The larger version will have working headlights and taillights, a complete interior, and includes broken window decals if want your R/C Cybertruck to look like the one from the big unveiling (apparently Tesla actually sent Mattel Adobe Illustrator files of the actual break patterns for max realism). It has a manually operated sliding truck bed cover and lowering tailgate, a top speed of around 25MPH, and can be driven in "chill" or "sport" modes. Unfortunately for any of you seriously interested, pre-orders for the larger model are already sold out, although you can add yourself to the wait list HERE if you really care that much. Honestly, I'm surprised Elon didn't decide to just manufacture these things himself. Like ordering a side of lobster tail with his lobster tail, that just seems like something he would do.



Keep going for a promo video as well as some hands-on footage from the recent New York City Toy Fair.

Thanks to Yoog and hairless, who agree that 1:64 scale version looks like something a baby Transformer might pass in its diaper.